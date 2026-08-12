Letters to the Editor: AI has advanced too quickly and our growing energy concerns prove it

Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, speaks at the U.S. Center at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit on Dec. 2, 2023, in Dubai.

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To the editor: If there is an anti-AI movement, count me in! It is certainly not difficult for readers to connect the dots between two articles in the Business section of the Los Angeles Times.

Institutional long-term investors are very concerned while planning as best they can for a traumatic future on our warming planet ( “How investors are preparing for the scariest global warming scenario — and what it means for your pension,” Aug. 2). Meanwhile, AI tech companies are furiously pouring money into data center development with incomplete engineering analyses of their true life-cycle benefits and costs ( “AI power surge is frying its own data centers and rattling the grid,” Aug. 6).

Renewable electricity production is rapidly gaining traction worldwide. However, it still remains inadequate to prevent the annual increase in greenhouse gas emissions driving the Earth toward its climate tipping points.

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Plain and simple, we need to decrease global energy demand. The advance and commercialization of AI have been far too quick. Do we really need AI? I don’t believe so; its costs to society seem to far outweigh its benefits.

Mike Sovich, Glendale

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To the editor: It is alarming that the investor discussion was only about avoiding investments that might be impacted by climate tipping points. The discussion should have also included how to avoid investments that are causing the tipping point threats.

John D. Kelley, Santa Barbara