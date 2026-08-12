Letters to the Editor: Rob Bonta is a prime example of how immigrants contribute to American greatness

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To the editor: Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is a prime example of immigrant children’s contribution to America ( “83 lawsuits that are keeping Californians safe,” Aug. 6). Born in the Philippines, at 2 months old he lived in a trailer near the United Farm Workers’ offices. Bonta was high school valedictorian , graduated cum laude from Yale , studied at Oxford and earned a juris doctorate from Yale.

Bonta chose public service over private practice. He successfully filed 83 lawsuits against the Trump administration, saving California $207 billion. Similarly, DACA’s undocumented immigrants earn college degrees and work in science, medicine, business and finance. They’re raising families, buying homes, paying taxes and are active in communities and houses of worship.

Undocumented immigrants haven’t stolen American jobs. Many are filing jobs American citizens avoid in farms, packing houses, gardening, hospitals and hotel services, and serving as caretakers for seniors and terminally ill. Serving California, Bonta also filed 120 amicus briefs and motions against the Trump administration. Kudos to Rob Bonta and thank you for your service.

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Joseph S. Avila, Montebello

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To the editor: I’ve been reading the Los Angeles Times since I moved to Southern California in 2017. I’ve been so impressed with the overall quality of its staff of reporters and columnists, especially Anita Chabria, Gustavo Arellano and Steve Lopez. I’ve learned so much about L.A. through their articles.

What spurred me to write is Chabria’s Saturday column about the lawsuits that are keeping us safe in the Trump era. I previously had no idea what the point was of all those lawsuits. After reading Chabria’s column, however, I finally understand.

It’s not just about providing the lawyers with a steady stream of billable hours. Learning about the victories and delays that reduce the “risks we don’t even realize” was an eye-opener to the significance of these lawsuits. It is, indeed, up to the courts to resist and wield power in any way they can to take care of “we the people” before the executive and legislative branches of the government continue the steamrolling of individual rights.

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Chabria, Arellano and Lopez are my heroes who speak truth to power.

Mary Gassen, San Juan Capistrano