Letters to the Editor: Socialism creates monopolies, and monopolies always fail over time

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To the editor: Robin Abcarian’s column is both correct and incorrect at the same time because it omits the time variable ( “Democratic socialists aren’t coming to threaten your way of life,” Aug. 9).

Socialism, communism, fascism and the “regulatory state” all distort market economies with centralized decision-making. Most capitalists and market economists recognize that monopolies always evolve over time into self-interested bureaucracies. However, the behavior of private, nonprofit and government organizations with budgets independent of pleasing the customer or success in achieving their objectives also causes them to evolve into self-interested, failure-prone organizations that suppress innovation over time.

These sorts of organizations may not fail tomorrow, but they will fail. Even IBM nearly collapsed when its innovation rate stalled at a time when it had an effective monopoly on mainframe computers.

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Over time, government institutions essentially become monopolies with no threat of failure to keep them focused on their purpose, and they will never solve a problem that would be against their institutional interest. That is why socialism always fails in the long term. Its centralizing nature creates monopolies, which do what monopolies do in both the public and private sectors.

Dallas Weaver, Huntington Beach

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To the editor: Despite the fear voters have about electing candidates from the Democratic Socialists of America, as Abcarian notes in her inspiring column, they’re already in office. So they’re Democrats who win elections? Sounds good to me!

Henry Rosenfeld, Santa Monica

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To the editor: In a recent letter to the editor, the writer claimed, “There is only one party that can combat the growing creep of socialism and that is the Republican Party” ( “Letters to the Editor: The Democratic Party is having healthy discussions, not a ‘struggle,’” Aug. 7). This is exactly wrong.

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Simply put, socialism is the government acquiring the means of production. This is precisely what is happening under the Trump administration. Federal ownership of private companies has become routine.

The current federal corporate portfolio is roughly 30 firms . This is classic socialism: public ownership and decision-making in the hands of the government, concentrating political and economic power in the same hands. The irony, of course, is that while Republicans rail against the alleged “communism” of the Democratic Socialists of America, they are slowly steering America down the road to socialism without their supporters (and some of their leaders!) having a clue.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar