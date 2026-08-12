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Letters to the Editor: How to avoid the parking hassle at Long Beach’s new amphitheater

A man performs on a stage in front of a large crowd at the F&M Bank Amphitheater.
Ice Cube and Mike Epps hosted a concert and comedy show called “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Lounging & Laughing” at the F&M Bank Amphitheater in late July.
(Daniel Rojas)

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To the editor: Kailyn Brown’s article is full of anxiety on the ways to get into the new F&M Bank Amphitheater (“Long Beach’s new waterfront venue is a good time, despite Porta Potties and no parking,” Aug. 5). Her article states, “Because the venue doesn’t have its own parking lot, the options are rideshare, the bus, e-scooters, bikes (with storage available at the venue), taking a water taxi ($5 per way) or paying $55 for reserved spaces, then taking the free shuttle.”

One additional option, not to be overlooked, is to book a night’s stay at the Queen Mary, which is directly beside the F&M Amphitheater. Then, it’s a simple five-minute walk to the venue. You can also relax on the ship and enjoy the many world-class exhibits and restaurants and soak in the amazing history. Plus, it’s surprisingly reasonably priced.

John Webb, Pasadena

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