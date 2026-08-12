Letters to the Editor: Just hoping homeless encampments won’t return isn’t an effective solution

To the editor: Our good mayor lacks the skill of pattern recognition ( “Bass’ Inside Safe teams went to these places again and again. But so did the homeless,” Aug. 9). She should have seen that since her election and introduction of her Inside Safe program, homeless encampments have reestablished themselves in the same locations hundreds of times . As that pattern emerged, she should have taken the advice attributed to Gen. George S. Patton: “I don’t pay for the same real estate twice.”

The city’s anti-camping law, L.A. Municipal Code 41.18 , which allows the city to set up exclusion zones for any lying, sitting, sleeping or storing of personal possessions, should have been amended several years ago to prohibit any returns to these zones once they are cleared the first time, with penalties of arrests and jail time for violations. All of the freeway sites noted in the article, including along the 110, should have been declared 41.18 exclusion zones, and once cleared could have been kept clear by the Los Angeles Police Department under the amendments I propose.

Just hoping that these locations will not be repopulated is not effective public policy, and as noted by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, is extremely expensive. (Of course, Raman doesn’t support LAMC 41.18 zones in the first place and prefers to allow the homeless to camp anywhere they want.)

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Mark Ryavec, Venice

This writer is president of the Venice Stakeholders Assn., a nonprofit dedicated to civic improvement.