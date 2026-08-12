Letters to the Editor: Netanyahu won’t leave Gaza alone without international intervention

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To the editor: Guest contributor Daoud Kuttab notes that Israel is reluctant to abide by the Trump administration’s 20-point plan because Israel does not trust Hamas to disarm ( “One key element is missing from the Israel-Gaza peace deal,” Aug. 7). Since the op-ed was published, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the plan .

The 20-point plan does not rely on trust from any of the other parties; rather, it relies on verification in adhering to the plan. If Hamas does not disarm, the process stops. The negotiator for the Board of Peace said once the plan is implemented, there will never be another attack like Oct. 7. Sounds like a good plan to provide future security to Israel and final disposition of the Palestinian suffering. Except you have Netanyahu in office with his right-wing religious party.

In building earthen barriers and demolishing homes and infrastructure in the Israel-controlled parts of Gaza, Israel shows that it has no intention of leaving. Recently, in response to shouts for Israeli Defense Forces to take control of all of Gaza, Netanyahu said to start with 70% . Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in May that large-scale voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza remains Israel’s policy.

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Unless the Trump administration forces the Israelis to withdraw from Gaza (assuming Hamas completely disarms), Netanyahu will come up with excuses to stay in Gaza and prevent the international forces from entering. Cutting off aid and munitions would be a start to ensure that Israel abides by international law and stops the daily killing of women and children.

George Mouro, Rancho Mirage

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To the editor: Another biased pro-Gazan piece was published in Sunday’s Los Angeles Times. Kuttab basically said that Israel is the aggressor in the Israeli-Gazan conflict, that Hamas had agreed to disarm and Israel needed to keep its side of the agreement. Israel has stated that it doesn’t trust Hamas, and it has every reason to feel that way.

Let us not forget Oct. 7, the attack on Israel that killed so many. Who was responsible for that? Hamas, and the many Gazans who voted Hamas into power.

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I, too, do not trust Hamas. Israel is correct to be wary of its promise to disarm. I applaud Netanyahu’s protection of his country.

Deborah R. Ishida, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: Why are supporters of Israel OK with Netanyahu and his actions against children and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon defining how Israel is seen by the world?

Isn’t it past time to say “enough”? America and Israel have both been harmed by his actions.

Enough already.

George Saade, Pico Rivera