Letters to the Editor: Despite concerns, smart glasses can be an incredible help to the visually impaired

To the editor: The article on smart glasses told of many negatives about how unscrupulous people are using them ( “Fear and backlash build over smart glasses and privacy,” Aug. 7). I would like to share an amazing positive.

I have a friend who will turn 98 in a few days and is seriously visually impaired. Her ophthalmologist prescribed these glasses to her and set her up for training with the Braille Institute.

She is able to use them in many ways . They can tell her where she is. They can read to her and the sound goes into her hearing aids. She can ask questions and get answers. She can take photos, send them to a helper and find out what to do about what is pictured. For example, she wanted to heat something in the microwave, but didn’t know which button to push, so she asked Meta to take a picture and send it to a caretaker. The caretaker phoned back through the glasses and told her which button to push.

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I think this is an incredible technology and it should be promoted for the good it can do to make life better for visually impaired people.

Barbara Strout, Whittier