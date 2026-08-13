Letters to the Editor: I live near a notorious Valley party house. The situation is out of control

To the editor: I was so glad to read this article about the party houses that are truly becoming out of control in the Valley ( “Party buses full of ragers: How an Encino mansion became a hub for community anger,” Aug. 11). I live near the house mentioned in the article on Winnetka Avenue in which a murder took place last year. Despite this terrible tragedy, the house continues to be rented out weekly and constantly has loud, all-night parties. I call the Los Angeles Police Department several times a month to make noise complaints, and have tried reaching out to my local representatives, but nothing changes.

The Valley needs to get these party houses under control. They are dangerous, disruptive and terrible for the entire community. Officials can, and should, start with shutting down the Rage Parties group, and they need to enforce the legal action and fines that the Los Angeles Times outlined in a previous article . Right now, these groups continue with business as usual with no repercussions, even for murders happening on the properties, and all of us in the Valley are paying the price.

Zoe Fox, Woodland Hills