Letters to the Editor: Trump’s plane ruse reveals how much he cares about anyone other than himself

To the editor: Apparently, U.S. intelligence believed there was a credible threat to President Trump following his departure from Turkey aboard Air Force One ( “Trump used elaborate ruse to fly out of Turkey following summit because of Iran threat, report says,” Aug. 11). He secretly left the plane and was taken to an alternate plane to return to the U.S. Arrangements were made for the windows on Air Force One to be closed so no one would see him departing. Seemingly, no one left aboard the plane was aware he had secretly disembarked due to a security concern regarding Air Force One being attacked.

Sure, it was smart for him to get off the plane for his own safety. But what does that tell you about his concern for anyone other than himself? What would he say if the plane with everyone else aboard, God forbid, had been attacked and lives lost? Can you ask for a better example to show that Trump is a man of no ethics or values, and that it’s a disgrace to America that he is our president?

The smart and honorable thing would have been to leave the plane secretly and fly off, while simultaneously having everyone else disembark from Air Force One so it would be clear he was no longer present. Other transportation could be arranged for them to return to the U.S. When it would be known Trump was not on the plane, there would be no discernable chance of its passengers being at risk. How can anyone support this man to lead our country?

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Sidney Pelston, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: As I read and hear about the deception that Trump, along with the Secret Service, perpetrated upon the White House staff and press corps, three questions come to mind.

First, what if a similar act had been committed by President Biden (and I’m not saying it may not have happened, but if it did, it was handled much more elegantly to ensure it wasn’t detected)? MAGA world would have been apoplectic. Second, after being used as pawns, who in the White House staff or press corps would want to find themselves in this position again? Lastly, assuming the worst of all possible outcomes — the shooting down of Air Force One — how would Trump’s reemergence be explained away? Perhaps by divine intervention in which he was provided a celestial parachute?

John Goodman, Oak Park