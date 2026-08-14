Letters to the Editor: Karoline Leavitt might have just realized this isn’t what she signed up for

To the editor: I have an idea about the possible real reason for Karoline Levitt’s departure as White House press secretary ( “White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, one of Trump’s top advocates, to step down,” Aug. 12). She was a mom of a young child doing a tough job before, and I imagine she had help with the kids, as hers was a 24/7 responsibility to a demanding boss. She had been back from maternity leave for about a month and seemed to be doing OK.

But that said, I can’t imagine she felt she signed up for being part of a forsaken support staff that were eagerly used as decoys in Turkey along with the press corps. While Leavitt was seemingly not on that trip , members of President Trump’s Cabinet reportedly were on the decoy plane.

As a mom myself, that would have been a bridge too far, no matter how much I liked my job or my boss. My guess is the image of her young kids losing their mother was too much to abide.

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Alexis Prescott, Studio City

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To the editor: At the age of 28, Leavitt is not only mature way beyond her years, she is already a well-accomplished woman and a genuine asset to the Republican Party. Leavitt always brought a breath of fresh air to the news briefings and conferences. I don’t doubt for a moment that we will be seeing more of her in the future.

Leavitt was exceptional in her job as White House press secretary and leaves big shoes to fill for anyone following in her footsteps. Of course we will miss her, but for now, she probably wants to spend more time with her young children, which is understandable. And anyone who has watched Leavitt has to know that will be outstanding in whatever role she plays in the Republican Party. I wish her Godspeed.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.