Letters to the Editor: Hegseth and Trump could learn about honoring heroes from ‘The Odyssey’

To the editor: With the revelations of shortages onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, plus the poor mental health of service members, it is only natural for the Navy to stress the extreme conditions under which the ship and crew must perform during war (” New aircraft carrier heads toward Mideast after reports of issues on long-deployed USS Lincoln,” Aug. 13). But the lack of timely communication, care and even concern by the Navy and Department of Defense is anathema to our moral fiber as a free democracy. This should be addressed immediately.

The Los Angeles Times mentions the response of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who suggests that the reports are “completely misrepresented.” How are they misrepresented? The Times says no more about his response; owing to the way the secretary normally communicates, I would not be surprised if that was all he said. This should not be the case.

I was fortunate this week to see a movie about a military leader — a king — whose soldiers suffered torture and death while trying to return home after a prolonged war, which they won. In the nearly 3,000-year-old tale, Odysseus understood the curses that the gods visited on him and his men as his own failure, and only by gathering veterans and making a journey to honor his fallen comrades was his life and honor restored.

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Neither President Trump nor Secretary Hegseth can be bothered to show honor, concern or empathy for those whom they often refer to as great heroes. And they will, in time, find someone else to blame.

Why can’t they just level with us and tell the truth?

James Severtson, Reseda