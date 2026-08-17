Letters to the Editor: I lost my home in the Eaton fire. Being sold out to Edison would be another trauma

To the editor: When my family lost our home and belongings in the Eaton fire, we were absolutely devastated. When our insurer State Farm offered us less than half of what it would cost to rebuild our home, we were left in shock. Then we were told that we had to itemize every single item, down to the last pen and paper clip, to receive compensation. This is a process survivors will tell you is seriously retraumatizing.

Now our governor, someone I’ve personally supported and had intended to support for president, is working behind closed doors on wildfire bills — likely negotiating a plan to limit Southern California Edison’s liability and make it even more difficult for victims to recover and rebuild ( “Senator ‘deeply troubled’ by utility threats,” Aug. 12). This is a utility that has seen profits increase by billions in 2025 alone, has paid its executives millions in bonuses and has provided shareholders increased dividends .

Survivors are being treated like the bad guys for simply asking for what’s fair, an ask that will never fully compensate us for the destruction and trauma inflicted upon us. It will be made all the worse if our last line of defense in our recovery, our elected officials, sell us out to the perpetrator: Southern California Edison.

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Jesse Albert, Pasadena

This writer is lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against State Farm over the Eaton fire and a participant in a mass tort action against Southern California Edison.

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To the editor: This article states that electric company executives are making “threats to take action to protect their shareholders.” There you have it. Shareholders are more important than the public.

The utilities are given a monopoly for the sole purpose of serving the public. They are guaranteed a profit for their service. These threats are prima facie evidence that the utilities have violated and will continue to violate the agreement they have with the public. It is now incumbent upon the Legislature to take action to force the utilities to provide service that benefits the people of California.

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Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad