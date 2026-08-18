Letters to the Editor: Everyone should make time to enjoy nature with their loved ones

To the editor: The beautifully written piece by guest contributor Mallory McDuff clearly ties together how nature helps humans adapt to change ( “The trail imparts lessons to aging hikers, and they to us,” Aug. 15). Sadly, there are many people who have never experienced nature in a true wilderness setting.

What lucky children McDuff and her brother were to have parents who themselves hiked the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and much of the Continental Divide Trail, only to unfortunately lose them both in tragic bicycle accidents two years apart. Their parents’ love of the wilderness and their strength were clearly guiding lights for their children, and they left an amazing legacy.

To anyone reading this: Whether you are a parent or not, please take some time out of your busy life to share memorable moments in the wilderness with those you care about. The memories will last a lifetime. Believe me, I know.

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Georgette Rieck, Santa Monica