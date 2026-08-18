Letters to the Editor: Nuclear power is the most unreliable, dangerous form of energy production

Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County, the only operating nuclear power plant in California, has federal approval to operate through 2045.

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To the editor: It is indeed alarming when spokespeople for the nuclear industry keep calling nuclear power clean and environmentally friendly when in fact it is the opposite ( “California planned a nuclear exit. Now it’s reconsidering,” Aug. 16). Ask the people who used to live in Uravan, Colo. , where so many uranium miners died of cancer that the whole town needed to be shut down.

Ask about the thousands of radioactive releases into the atmosphere and ocean by Diablo Canyon and San Onofre going back to the 1960s.

Ask why the U.S. currently has no plan on how to safely store nearly 100,000 metric tons of highly radioactive spent fuel. Does everyone realize that “spent” means that the profitability is spent, not the radioactivity?

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And why has the nuclear industry gone to great lengths to block the proposal of the National Academy of Sciences to study cancer in the 31-mile radius around San Onofre? Do readers know that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is largely funded by the nuclear industry, or that the Price Anderson Indemnification Act of 1957 means that the public, not the nuclear industry, will pay for possibly trillion-dollar accidents? And by the way, if your house becomes contaminated, no insurance will cover your total loss.

Former Wall Street analyst David Epstein has calculated that a nuclear power plant incident could collapse world financial markets. Records show that there have already been nearly 100 major nuclear accidents.

The truth is simple: Nuclear power is the most expensive, the most unreliable, the most dangerous and the most environmentally unfriendly form of energy production.

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Roger Johnson, San Clemente

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To the editor: Kudos to Hayley Smith and the Los Angeles Times for an informative and balanced account of Diablo Canyon’s future. One unique element went unmentioned: the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee , or the DCISC, of which I am a member (the views expressed here are my own and not on behalf of the committee).

The committee’s three members are rigorously vetted by the California Public Utilities Commission, then appointed by the governor, the attorney general or the chair of the California Energy Commission, and serve staggered three-year terms. Under its restated charter, the DCISC reviews plant operations and recommends measures for safe operation. The charter is equally explicit about the limits: Neither the committee nor its members have authority over operations or over Pacific Gas & Electric personnel, and the committee must comply with federal law and U.S. nuclear regulatory policies.

The DCISC fulfills that mandate through site inspections and fact-finding visits, reviews of operating reports and records, independent technical analysis and making recommendations to PG&E, which must respond in writing. Those responses become part of the annual report submitted to the CPUC, the governor, the attorney general, the Energy Commission, the Legislature and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Supported by technical consultants and legal counsel, the committee is governed by the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act , ensuring full transparency.

Extended operation at any nuclear power plant means more years of maintenance, human performance, safety culture and on-site fuel storage. Whatever the Legislature decides, this kind of additional, rigorous, transparent and, most important, independent oversight deserves to be part of the safety calculation and is worth replicating wherever reactors are being restarted.

Najmedin Meshkati, Los Angeles

This writer is a professor of engineering at USC and chairs the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee.

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To the editor: This is a good article, but somewhat misleading about how local residents view the future of the plant.

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I live just a few miles from it and have always considered it a good neighbor. While there is a vocal and substantial local minority that fights everything from sewer systems to public safety cameras, the majority of us look forward to a reliant grid with Diablo Canyon as a critical part of it. This area is still plagued with power outages as it is; we don’t need to make it worse.

Mike Post, Los Osos

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To the editor: Whether Diablo Canyon stays open indefinitely or not, one thing is clear: Electricity demand from data centers is putting more stress on our grid, and making it more complicated to meet our clean energy goals. Big Tech doesn’t have the right to sabotage our electrical grid, but that’s exactly what is happening. California has more than 280 data centers , with more in the works.

It’s time for the state Legislature to pass a permanent moratorium on data centers. California’s electricity should be for the people first, not Big Tech’s greed. Contact your state legislators and demand a moratorium.

Kristen Kessler, Ventura