Letters to the Editor: We shouldn’t have to wear earplugs to enjoy movies like ‘The Odyssey’

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To the editor: While the good news is that cinephiles are returning to the theaters to see films such as “The Odyssey,” the bad news is that theater sound systems could be making them deaf ( “What the big summer for Imax and other big screens means for cinema’s future,” Aug. 11).

I saw a Laser version of “The Odyssey” and had to cover my ears with my hands even as I wore earplugs. According to one reading , action sequences reached as high as 110.2 decibels. Audiologists state that sustained sound levels above 85 decibels can result in permanent hearing loss. One scientific study even links untreated hearing loss with dementia.

Sporting events, especially football, and concerts also sustain high decibel levels. It’s a sad commentary on our times that one must wear earplugs to enjoy films and other events.

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Bob Ladendorf, Los Angeles