Letters to the Editor: ‘Communist name-calling’ has been used against competent administrations before

Richard Pan, a pediatrician and former state senator, is running for the House from California’s 6th Congressional District. He is known for science-driven policy on issues such as childhood vaccination.

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To the editor: In addition to the four “Cs” guest contributor Jill Lawrence highlighted, there’s a fifth “C” word that needs to be added to her list ( “This year, the keyword for Democrats is ‘competence,’” Aug. 18). It’s “communist.”

President Trump said it loud and clear the day after Abdul El-Sayed won his primary race for Senate in Michigan, calling him a “communist loser.” Just this past Sunday, Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis added her own doozie, warning that Democratic candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America would form a “commie caucus” if Democrats reclaim Congress in the fall.

Republicans have used similar rhetoric against major Democratic initiatives before. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Social Security program and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Medicare program were attacked by their opponents as communist expansions of government. Yet both programs survived — and thrived — because they addressed real needs and were implemented with the kind of clear-eyed competence voters expect from their government.

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That, in a nutshell, is the difference between competence and communist name-calling. My hope is that voters will set the record straight come November.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach