Letters to the Editor: I’m a senior and I would love to move. The problem is the capital gains tax.

People walking next to San Francisco Bay in Sausalito. In Marin County and across California, aging residents are staying put in large, single-family homes.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I am an aging senior citizen. I have lived in my beach home for 32 years. I would love to sell and buy another home closer to my family ( “Aging Californians aren’t leaving their longtime homes. It’s worsening the housing crisis,” Aug. 17). Unfortunately, it would not be in my favor.

It’s not because of property taxes, because I can take them with me if I purchase a home with equal or lesser value than my current home. Did the writer of the article not see the elephant in the room? Did she not talk to seniors? The problem is the capital gains tax.

In today’s market, a $250,000 deduction for a single person is a drop in the bucket. Even $500,000 for a married couple hardly makes a dent if you are a long-time homeowner in a community where real estate is expensive. State and federal tax deductions need to be adjusted to today’s real estate market.

Advertisement

The housing market would open up substantially if seniors could sell without paying enormous capital gains. If I sold my home today, even after my $250,000 deduction and home-improvement deductions, I would have to pay around $400,000 in capital gains tax, which would be prohibitive. When will someone do something about this?

Denise Zarubica, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: The article about aging homeowners staying put fails to mention a public policy failure that is exacerbating the issue. Many seniors who might consider downsizing are thinking twice because of capital gains tax. While there is a $500,000 exemption for couples, many homes — and the situation in Marin County is a case in point — have gone up in value far beyond the exemption, which dates from 1997 and has never been adjusted for inflation . The unintended result is that older homeowners hang on to their properties, figuring it makes more sense to have them pass to the next generation in their estates, where they benefit from stepped-up basis and the heirs might pay no tax at all.

A substantially enlarged exemption could help — and at the state level (where all gains are taxed as ordinary income), a reduced rate of tax should also be considered. Better, from the government’s point of view, to collect some tax than none at all.

Advertisement

Peter Grossman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I find this article ageist and insulting. The named housing crisis in L.A. is a social, economic and educational issue, in addition to factoring in employment problems, corruption and government mismanagement. COVID-19 and industry strikes added to the problem, in addition to more government mismanagement.

To imply that at a certain age, any group is supposed to take on the debt of a new mortgage, cost of moving, leaving their communities and all other disruptive changes is a misdirect away from the real ongoing issues in L.A.

Please actually help solve the real problems instead of placing false blame.

Patricia Walden, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: How about waiting until us “old folk” die off? At that point, housing will begin becoming available again, perhaps even to the point of avoiding an over-housing crisis that might result otherwise.

As large, four- and five-bedroom houses come on the market, tear them down and build several smaller, two- and three-bedroom homes on that lot. With fewer children per household , smaller lots would be feasible. Ironic, isn’t it, when you look at areas that formerly featured small homes that have been replaced with property-line to property-line houses designed for maximum resale value that could easily accommodate several smaller homes?

John Snyder, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: That billionaire tax might have another positive effect besides the money. Think of the number of young, productive families that the acreage, power and water freed up by each billionaire who leaves would support.

Michael Foster, Goleta

..

To the editor: Thanks, reporter Grace Toohey. Now, in addition to the other woes of old age, my senior cohort is being blamed for the housing crisis for living in the same house for most of our lives.

Advertisement

Actually, I’m spared the cardinal sin of some of my fellow seniors because I only have a two-bedroom house and am childless. But besides the insensitivity of the article, another counter-factor for the housing crisis was omitted entirely.

Namely, that many children are staying with their parents long into adulthood or are returning home because they can’t make it on their own, thus canceling out the “senior factor.”

One way or the other, please stop grasping at straws and seeking scapegoats and focus on the main source of the problem: the amoral vicissitudes of a free-market economy.

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The state passed Proposition 19 to help seniors looking to downsize and open up housing for younger families. However, Los Angeles County is so ridiculously backlogged in processing Proposition 19 applications that seniors are seriously hindered when considering moving.

I relocated to Riverside County one year ago and I filed a Proposition 19 application so that my new home would maintain the current property tax assessment. Riverside County quickly approved my application, but I have been waiting six months for Los Angeles County to file its completion document. In the meantime, I have had to pay Riverside County property taxes on my new home, which are three times what I would be paying if my Proposition 19 application had been processed by Los Angeles County.

I have had my current county supervisor try to assist me with the process, but Los Angeles County is totally unresponsive. There is no point in trying to assist with the housing shortage if local governments do not efficiently do their part.

Advertisement

Harvey Silberman, Palm Desert