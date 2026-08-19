Letters to the Editor: If UCLA can’t afford its child-care centers, its other expenses deserve scrutiny

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To the editor: Another example of America’s hypocrisy — endless talk about the importance of family and children is contradicted by our policies. We fail to provide for our children all across the board: underfunded schools, child-care cutbacks, healthcare denials. We abandon working families and increase the likelihood of poverty.

Don’t tell me UCLA can’t afford its child-care centers ( “Blow to Westside child care: UCLA to close infant and toddler centers charging $3,000 a month,” Aug. 17), If it can’t, then a radical review is required over how the school funds its extravagant sports programs and high-end salaries for top-tier administration.

Tom Eggebeen, Pasadena