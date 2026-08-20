Letters to the Editor: Populist approaches to affordability aren’t unrealistic. They’re needed.

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To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s recent column deploring populist promises and actions ignores reality ( “Everyone is campaigning on ‘affordability’ that no one can deliver,” Aug. 18). Prior to 1981, there was a bipartisan consensus that government should help the needy. That consensus was shattered in 1981 with President Reagan’s tax cuts for the rich , followed by the ones delivered by Presidents George W. Bush and Trump.

As wealth at the top produces more wealth at the top, our lower and middle classes are now confronted with economic desperation. This should be obvious to anyone observing the housing scene in California. To prevent this tragedy from spreading to other cities, populist policies are absolutely required.

One may fairly quibble with the details of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s approach, but maintaining the status quo is clearly not the answer. Populist approaches to confront our affordability crisis are essential and should be applauded, not demeaned.

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Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.