Letters to the Editor: Hayden Panettiere’s story helped break the stigma for abuse survivors

Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of “Blonde” at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022. The actor has died at age 36.

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To the editor: My organization and I were heartbroken to learn of the death of Hayden Panettiere, who passed away on Sunday at just 36 years old ( “Hayden Panettiere, star of ‘Heroes,’ ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36 in South Carolina,” Aug. 16). As a group that walks alongside survivors of domestic violence every day, we felt her loss not as strangers reading a headline, but as people who deeply understood part of what she carried.

Panettiere spoke with remarkable candor, including in her recently published book “This Is Me,” about surviving an abusive relationship, describing the fear, the isolation and the shame that so many survivors know intimately — including the fear of calling for help because “then the public would know.”

Every time a public figure says “this happened to me too,” it chips away at the silence and stigma that keep survivors from reaching out. It is often not the abuse itself that isolates someone the longest — it is the belief that no one will understand, or that speaking up will cost them everything. Panettiere’s willingness to speak gave permission to others to find their own words.

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To anyone reading this who sees themselves in Panettiere’s story: You are not alone and help exists. Survivor Justice Center provides free legal representation to survivors in L.A. County. The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers free, confidential support 24/7.

Panettiere’s strength is inspiring. We will keep doing this work in her memory and in memory of everyone whose story doesn’t make headlines.

Carmen McDonald, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of Survivor Justice Center, a legal advocacy group for abuse survivors.