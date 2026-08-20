Letters to the Editor: Young lifeguard’s courage stands in stark contrast to Trump’s behavior

Ryder Williams, left, meets with President Trump and Nathaniel Rai, the boy he saved, Monday in the Oval Office.

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To the editor: What a picture of contrasts: youth and bravery against age and weakness, humility in the face of hubris, perfect posture across from a slumping president ( “Trump praises 16-year-old lifeguard who saved a boy in California, then bashes a CNN reporter,” Aug. 17).

Lifeguard Ryder Williams was honored for saving the life of Nathaniel Rai in Santa Cruz last month. But the moment was robbed by President Trump’s disgraceful insults toward a female reporter.

In the background of the photo that ran with the article, the Oval Office, once a dignified seat of power reflecting our history and struggle for independence, is now adorned with ersatz gold embellishments imitating European royalty. This is opulence and decadence that most of the American people do not embrace.

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Trump is not on the midterm ballot in name, but in policy. In November, I hope Americans remember what the president said about whether he would risk his life to save a 10-year-old boy. Speaking of Williams’ bravery, he said, “He’s a real hero. I don’t know if I’d do it. I wouldn’t, probably. You’re lucky I wasn’t on the service that day.”

The president and his policies won’t save us. And the Republican Party, lacking profiles in courage, will not save us either.

Jared Sloan, Silver Lake