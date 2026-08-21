Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra absolutely should debate Steve Hilton — with conditions

To the editor: I agree with this premise: Xavier Becerra owes California voters one to three carefully outlined debates against Steve Hilton, especially since Becerra would not be taking time away from serving in any current government position ( “It’s beyond debate. California voters deserve a Becerra-Hilton face-off,” Aug. 20). However, Becerra should only agree to this with caveats.

The moderators need to have and actually use a mechanism for keeping debaters on track, forcing them to answer the questions and stopping them from talking when they veer off into individual campaign rhetoric. Spare us from the customary personal barbs thrown at one another and from the painful rehashing of empty, impossible-to-fulfill political promises.

Diane Brandt, San Marcos

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To the editor: “Becerra is embarked on more of a leisurely stroll toward his all-but-certain perch in Sacramento.” This is a disturbing report. Voters care that a candidate cares enough about them to campaign and speak to their concerns. Thomas E. Dewey did not do this in 1948, expecting to be a shoo-in. Harry S. Truman ran a whistle-stop campaign and won.

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William Stewart, Tehachapi