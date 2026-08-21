Letters to the Editor: ICE’s shock gloves are supposedly nonlethal. So were Tasers, until they weren’t

A scene at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet in 2025, when it was raided by several dozen heavily armed, masked ICE agents in military tactical gear.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Gustavo Arellano’s commentary was very interesting ( “Shock gloves on immigrants? Trump gifts his deportation goons a cowardly new tool,” Aug. 15). However, he missed one very important issue. The shock gloves are supposed to be nonlethal. Tell that to the family of the first person shocked who happens to have atrial fibrillation, tachycardia or some other heart ailment and then dies.

Tasers were also supposed to be nonlethal until they caused a fatal heart attack at the Vancouver International Airport.

David E. Ross, Oak Park