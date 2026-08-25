Letters to the Editor: More bike lanes near Forest Lawn will make the street safer for everyone
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
- Letters to the editor spotlight a growing debate over Forest Lawn Drive, where residents clash over proposed bike lane upgrades and broader efforts to curb deadly traffic collisions in Los Angeles.
- Supporters say widening and protecting existing bike lanes, repairing cracked pavement and slowing cars would make the corridor safer for cyclists, cemetery visitors and street vendors selling flowers outside Forest Lawn.
- Skeptics dismiss the need for more bike infrastructure, portraying cyclists as lawbreakers, while others argue speed cameras and ticket enforcement — not lane reductions — are the best way to tame Forest Lawn Drive.
To the editor: We need to make L.A.’s streets safer for everyone. More people die from traffic collisions in the city than from gun violence or other homicide.
The bike lane project on Forest Lawn Drive will be a win for all who use it (“Bass hit brakes on new bike lanes near Forest Lawn. Raman is now slamming her for it,” Aug. 21). The existing bike lane is not wide enough to comfortably ride amid car traffic and navigate debris in the road. There are numerous cracks and holes in the road that are overdue for repair. Project safety improvements will also protect street vendors selling flowers to cemetery visitors.
I thank City Councilmember Nithya Raman for her efforts to make Forest Lawn a safer street for all, and call on Mayor Karen Bass to support the project as well.
Christophe LaBelle, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Oh sure, we definitely need more bike lanes. Cyclists make up a small percentage of commuters on the road, and we want them to feel safe while talking on their phones and ignoring traffic laws.
Harris Levey, Venice
..
To the editor: This stretch of Forest Lawn Drive needs speed cameras. There will be lots of tickets issued and fewer speeders. Otherwise, leave the road alone.
Laurie Kelson, Encino