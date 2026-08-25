Letters to the Editor: We can tackle election reforms once MAGA extremists are out of the GOP

Republican candidate for secretary of state Don Wagner speaks at a town hall at the Calvary Chapel in March in Big Bear.

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To the editor: Kudos to George Skelton for presenting his opinion fairly ( “Two good ideas from Republicans dead on arrival in Democratic Legislature,” Aug. 24). But the blame for good ideas from Republicans going nowhere in the California Legislature is not evenly balanced.

Career politicians like Don Wagner need first to look to themselves and their colleagues for poisoning the well of ideas surrounding elections. Their party, under President Trump, has made a meal of such self-serving “reforms,” and few have dared cross Trump by speaking up.

California is Trump’s favorite whipping boy and our state GOP either cheers him on or watches in silence while it imports convicted election-interference felon Tina Peters from Colorado to mess with our elections. There will be a time for bipartisan reforms when the GOP purges MAGA extremists from its ranks.

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Robert Huber, Yorba Linda