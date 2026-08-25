Letters to the Editor: ‘Proteinmaxxers’ don’t seem to understand how protein actually works

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To the editor: “Proteinmaxxers” seem to be unclear on the fundamentals of protein ( “Proteinmaxxing is reshaping L.A. dining — and pushing small restaurants to the brink,” Aug. 22).

Protein is not “stored” in the body. Protein is broken down into amino acids, some of which form a small, free-floating pool for cell metabolism, but there is no storage. Excess amino acids are converted to glucose (replenishing the small amount of glycogen stores in the liver and muscle) and the rest is converted to fat for storage.

High-protein diets alone do not build muscle mass. Adequate amino acids are required to build or repair muscle and to prevent muscle breakdown, but building muscle requires a stimulus, such as resistance training. Current protein recommendations are completely sufficient to provide all the amino acids the body needs, including muscle-building. Unless someone is an elite athlete with very high caloric needs, going above these recommendations does not improve muscle-building ability.

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Protein is found in most foods. With the exception of oils and pure sugar, protein is found in varying amounts in a vast array of foods, including vegetables, beans, nuts/seeds, whole grains and even small amounts in fruits. All these sources contribute to total daily protein intake.

Research suggests that Americans are getting excessive amounts of protein , too many calories and not enough exercise. Excess protein is simply converted to glucose and fatty acids for storage, which ultimately leads to overweight and obesity. The only populations that truly need to be concerned about protein are frail elderly persons, very picky children, persons with certain eating disorders or advanced cancers and those with poor dentition.

X-tine Goodreau, Los Angeles