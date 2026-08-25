Letters to the Editor: Stars and Stripes’ independence and impartiality boost soldier morale

To the editor: For enlisted military personnel, the Stars and Stripes newspaper has been relied upon for decades for its unbiased reporting ( “Stars and Stripes publisher quits in clash over Pentagon ‘woke distractions’ campaign,” Aug. 20). Indeed, it has been a morale booster because it told the truth even if it did not reflect well on military leadership.

During World War II, Gen. George Patton objected to Stars and Stripes publishing Bill Mauldin’s cartoons that showed the gritty reality of war. Patton’s boss, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, ordered Patton not to interfere. Eisenhower knew that doing so would undermine the commitment of the average soldier to the war effort.

During the Vietnam War era, I had the privilege of editing two Army-sponsored publications: the Fort Benning Bayonet in Georgia and the KORSCOM Charger in South Korea. The only items we could publish were those permitted by the Pentagon. I can attest that the publications were welcome by Army personnel and their families, but, nevertheless, they weren’t considered as reliable and impartial as the Stars and Stripes. I hope it continues to provide fair and responsible reporting and commentary on military life forever.

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Bill Spaniel, Santa Clarita