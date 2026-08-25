Letters to the Editor: Trump is too incompetent to pull off major election interference

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To the editor: I was very impressed and pleased to read the excellent, well-researched article by Kevin Rector and Justine McDaniel about this critical issue ( “Will Trump interfere in the midterms? Democrats and their allies are preparing,” Aug. 23). I was also reassured by their report of the work being done now to foil any efforts by the president, Republicans and their supporters to subvert the election. In addition, the authors included what I consider to be an important point: “Some voting experts said Trump’s efforts shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.”

Correct. First, overblowing the threat may discourage people from voting.

Second, the authors could have also focused on the word “incompetence.” From the botched Washington Reflecting Pool renovations to the tragic misadventure in Iran and everything in between, this president and his Cabinet have repeatedly provided evidence that they couldn’t pull off a coup of any kind. They telegraph their intentions (remember Jan. 6?) and then empower a motley group of under-qualified administrators to run the operation.

All of us must be vigilant, but come on; can this group do anything right? The only thing to fear is our apathy, which would aid this incompetent administration.

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Paul Lippe, Santa Monica

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To the editor: President Trump said he would do “anything necessary” to have “honest elections.” If that’s true, Trump, the head election denier, should back off, refrain from making baseless claims about fraudulent elections and let the midterms proceed without interference from Homeland Security, the military, Immigration and Customs Enforcement or himself, the occupant of the Oval Office.

Donald Peppars, Pomona