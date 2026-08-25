Letters to the Editor: Alaska had one great idea to alleviate the pains of economic inequality

To the editor: As the author rightly points out, the wealth tax being proposed does not account for significant wealth on paper versus liquidity ( “The wealth tax debate exposes the economic ignorance of politicians,” Aug. 20). She, Mark Cuban and others say it will chill investment and innovation, which may be true.

However, their arguments ignore the very real problem we have with the few amassing more and more wealth over the many. This wealth isn’t being used to create more jobs or innovation — it’s being used to build rockets and buy castles for the few able to do so.

A possible solution would be to embrace what conservative Republicans in Alaska have already welcomed. The Alaska Permanent Fund pays citizens a dividend based on the profits of the oil companies in their state. The thinking is that since companies are taking oil from the state, money should be deposited for future generations to benefit from the sale of their natural resources. Each eligible citizen of Alaska is entitled to a dividend from the profits of the fund, while the principal continues to be invested and grown for future Alaskans.

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This model — with some appropriate tweaks to make it fly — could be applied to data centers, Amazon warehouses and other major disrupters. Individuals who live in these communities would share some of the bounty that could ameliorate the issues, including loss of jobs to AI and other factors.

Capitalism is a wonderful system that allows people to become billionaires. But we also need to make sure that income inequality doesn’t leave a significant portion of our population behind.

Steven Ireland, North Hollywood

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To the editor: While it was not contributing writer Veronique de Rugy’s obligation in attacking the wealth tax to offer an alternative, the disturbing (and worsening) problem is that the wealthy — individuals and corporations — in the United States are ever more undertaxed and ever more influential.

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The marginal rates on their earned income are too low, as are the capital gains tax rates (which, perversely, reward coupon-clipping inaction and passive asset acquisition over income-producing work). The inheritance tax laws, meanwhile, favor wealth concentration. The problem is unlikely to improve, due largely to yet another kind of money problem, this one legally driven.

Thanks to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and others since, Democrats — who should be the champions of the average (i.e., non-wealthy) American — are increasingly beholden to campaign contributions from the wealthy. Or they are, at least, increasingly less likely to legislate “against” the wealthy and risk incurring their wrath (and contributions to their opponents).

Inequality isn’t about the merits of the wealthy and the failings of everyone else. Today, as has increasingly been the case since economic inequality began its upward climb in the 1980s, it is all about Golden Rule 2.0: He who has the gold makes the rule (and the tax laws).

David Van Iderstine, Los Angeles