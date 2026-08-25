Letters to the Editor: If robots take over the workplace, our Social Security system will pay the price

Robots are prepared ahead of the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on Saturday.

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To the editor: Sunday’s article in the Los Angeles Times reveals a dramatic improvement in the old sci-fi image of clunky robots ( “Chinese bots are faster than Usain Bolt — and more from the World Humanoid Robot Games,” Aug. 22). Modern robots are apparently able to break human athletic records that are near insurmountable to biological humans. Over time, their capability will grow and their price will drop.

The problem this brings to mind is the replacement of human workers by robots. The effects through society will be vast, but my concern at the moment is the impact on the Social Security system. The primary source of funds for Social Security are payments withheld from workers and matching employer payments made over a lifetime. There is always supposed to be an incoming generation of workers to keep the fund solvent.

Robots in the workplace upset the balance. Robots don’t get paid, so they won’t contribute to the retirement pool. The employer receives the benefits of their labor, but the displaced workers and society do not.

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Before these devices are brought into the culture on a large scale, the financial impact should be considered and adaptations made.

Stefen Malone, West Hollywood

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To the editor: Usain Bolt was able to stop at the end of his record-setting sprint, whereas the so-called record-breaking robot crashed into a barricade .

We have seen hype surrounding robots for more than 50 years, but it seems that the related news coverage isn’t even-handed. Why is so much technology news written like marketing material in which the downside is never addressed?

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Joel Coster, Palos Verdes Estates

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To the editor: Bolt’s record did not fall. He is still the fastest man. A machine is not a person — a car is faster than Bolt as well.

Janet Dooley, Fawnside, Calif.