Letters to the Editor: The Catholic way would be to embrace our neighbors, not punish them

To the editor: Thank you, Gustavo Arellano, for calling out Catholics to follow the way of Jesus rather than the way of President Trump ( “Why Catholics must take the lead to rebuke MAGA in the midterms,” Aug. 19). Jesus taught us by example to love our neighbor, not hate them.

Whether it be Canadians or Mexicans, our geographic neighbors need to be welcomed. It is time for Catholics and all people of goodwill to oppose the MAGA way of politically and economically punishing others. Our “oneness” is the unifying call I follow daily as I try to build communities of love and forgiveness at home and in my neighborhood.

Judy Diaz Molosky, Los Angeles

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To the editor: I am so grateful to Arellano. His description of Trump was very concise, easy for anyone to understand. Now when my Catholic friends tell me they don’t really like Trump, but they like his policies, I can retort with, “Trump is a walking manifestation of the seven deadly sins.” What an apt description! Thanks again for making it so easy.

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Linda Cooper, Studio City