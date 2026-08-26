Letters to the Editor: Trump knows what he’s doing when he allows corporate negligence to go unpunished

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To the editor: The author does an excellent job of fleshing out the “Freefall” documentary’s warning of the dangers of unfettered capitalism ( “In ‘Freefall,’ Rory Kennedy revisits Boeing after whistleblower’s death,” Aug. 19). He notes that President Biden’s Department of Justice pursued criminal investigations against Boeing’s executives for “misleading” the public about the true design defects possibly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent passengers. But when the Trump administration took over, that criminal investigation was dropped.

The writer says the film “seems to paint a broader portrait of just how dangerous unregulated, unfettered capitalism is, especially under a tentative or disinterested federal government.” There is nothing about the Trump regime that is “tentative” or “disinterested.” Trump knew exactly what he was doing when he allowed corporate negligence and possible criminal acts causing mass deaths to go unpunished. Sadly, it fits a pattern of this administration, one that we have the power to bring to a crashing halt in this year’s midterm elections.

Director Rory Kennedy is to be commended for this important film.

Christopher T. Armen, Woodland Hills