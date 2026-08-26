Letters to the Editor: The Long Beach Antique Market deserves to be mentioned in city’s history

Veterans Memorial Stadium is slated for demolition after 70 years of serving as the epicenter for Long Beach football. The stadium is being replaced with a modern sports facility expected to open in 2029.

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To the editor: This article left out one important event held at Veterans Memorial Stadium: the Long Beach Antique Market ( “Veterans Stadium is about to be demolished for a new sports complex. What it meant to Long Beach,” Aug. 23). Every month, there are 800 dealers and thousands of buyers who go to that show to find treasures.

Since its inception in 1982, there have been 14 shows per year. That show goes on rain or shine, sizzling heat in summer or cold and damp in winter. It may not be a sporting event, but it does draw tens of thousands of flea market fans each year.

I think it deserves to be mentioned as part of Long Beach history.

GC Bernstein, Los Angeles