Letters to the Editor: The Roberts Supreme Court isn’t just calling balls and strikes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. likes to compare his role to that of an umpire calling balls and strikes. As a baseball fan, I normally appreciate analogies to the game. It’s a helpful way to explain things. But as a lawyer, I find myself not liking this analogy.

I believe umpires do their best to be fair, “calling ‘em as they see ‘em” under the rules of the game. And that is where Roberts’ comparison fails.

Overall, though I certainly disagree at times with umpires’ calls, I don’t see them as result-oriented. The same cannot be said about the Roberts court. It seems in situations pertaining to the extent of President Trump’s power, like his mail-in ballot executive order, the court goes out of its way to avoid or even change the rules in order to reach the result it desires ( “Supreme Court for now allows Trump to plan new mail ballot rules. California to sue again,” Aug. 24).

Advertisement

Fans would distrust the game itself if umpires were viewed as biased. Unfortunately, that is exactly what appears to be happening with Americans’ views of the court and our entire justice system.

Stephen F. Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio

..

To the editor: What the U.S. Constitution says: State legislatures establish election rules, though Congress can make a regulation. What the current U.S. Supreme Court says: The president can direct election rules for mail-in ballots.

The U.S. Constitution: Congress has authority over constructing federal buildings (and the use of the federal budget). The current U.S. Supreme Court: The president can continue building the ballroom without congressional approval.

Advertisement

How many times has this Supreme Court undermined or even violated the Constitution? Can we impeach Supreme Court justices?

David Lynn, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: Should the Supreme Court allow this (surely, in a 6-3 decision), combined with the reported decreasing ballot drop box locations in some states, it could effectively stop or make it difficult for a large number of registered voters to cast their votes.

Arguably, these things are designed to discourage citizens from casting their votes. It is therefore time to revive the idea of setting up well-coordinated voter vans so citizens can share the cost and time of driving to and from distant ballot drop-off locations. At the vans, voters can cast their ballots that very likely say “no” to the Republican Party.

Victor W. Monsura, Garden Grove