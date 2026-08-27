Letters to the Editor: After multiple losses, of course Trump starts a trade war with an ally

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ reporting on the breakdown of trade talks between the U.S. and Canada made no mention of the other terms presented by the U.S. negotiators apparently at the last minute, at least partially causing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to break off the talks ( “Trump’s 50% tariffs on Canadian goods just went into effect. Here’s what to know,” Aug. 24). Tariff rates were only part of the problem.

According to Carney , those other terms included demands that Canada restrict future trade deals with other countries and weaken its support for French language and culture. Carney said the American attitude was to regard Canada as “a subsidiary of the United States.” That killed the talks.

So, now we enter a trade war with our longstanding ally, trading partner and closest neighbor. This after losing a trade war with China and a military war with Iran. Are there any intelligent people left in Washington?

Advertisement

Peter Langenberg, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: Trump has reached back to the Great Depression, invoking section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to threaten Canada with 50% tariffs ( “The Canada-U.S. trade war deepens rupture in what had been a close and durable alliance,” Aug. 22).

It was in my eighth-grade history class when we learned that the Smoot-Hawley tariffs of 1930 were a blunder and that “protectionism” was a losing proposition, a dirty word.

Those who refuse to learn from the mistakes of history are doomed to repeat them.

Johnny Thompson, San Diego

..

To the editor: I was angry to read about Trump and his campaign to impose new tariffs on goods from Canada. Tariffs are taxes that we, the American consumers, pay for imported items.

Advertisement

While not wishing to pay extra for goods I may be purchasing from Canada, I am equally mad and sad about the way Trump treats our ally and neighbor, Canada. The United States has had a long, peaceful friendship with Canada. Now Trump’s actions are alienating us from yet another nation, our next-door neighbor.

The worldwide status of the United States continues to decline as we bully other nations.

Carol Karas, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Let me see if I understand this. Trump got mad at Canada because it wouldn’t do what he told it to do. So, to punish Canada, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods. Those tariffs will ultimately be paid by American taxpayers, meaning they are essentially a tax on Americans.

Now, in retaliation, the Canadian finance minister (whose last name is, aptly, Champagne) will raise tariffs on American goods ( “Canada retaliates in rapidly escalating U.S. trade war,” Aug. 25). Those tariffs will ultimately be paid by Canadian consumers.

It is hard to see any winners here, but it is clear who the losers are.

Bob Wicks, Brea

..

To the editor: Come on, Europe. Come on, Mexico, China, Japan and any other country that has been brutalized by our schoolyard bully of a president. Get behind Canada and show Trump that enough is enough.

I’m ordering my Canadian flag and T-shirt today.

Carole Lutness, Valencia

..

To the editor: As Mahatma Gandhi is attributed as saying, an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.

Let’s call the whole thing off.

Thomas D. Penfield, Cardiff-by-the-Sea