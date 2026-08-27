Letters to the Editor: Voters shouldn’t have the meaning of their laws rewritten after they’re approved

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times article regarding the City of Commerce’s three-term limit raises an important question about the language voters OK’d when approving Measure SL in 2022 ( “A City of Commerce council member wants to run for an illegal fourth term,” Aug. 26).

Commerce placed the measure on the ballot to comply with state election law and extend the terms of sitting councilmembers, not to grant additional terms.

As reported by the Whittier Daily News , an impartial analysis published by the city attorney prior to the vote stated Measure SL would “retain the prohibition against any person serving more than three full terms.” A subsequent report from the city clerk, approved by the city attorney, even used Ivan Altamirano’s City Council service as an example, stating that the amendment would allow the recently reelected councilmember to serve “until the end of the full term until 2026.”

Advertisement

The voters should not have the meaning of their decision rewritten after the fact.

Jason Gardea Stinnett, City of Commerce