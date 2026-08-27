Letters to the Editor: Dolly Parton’s talent won’t be forgotten, but her true legacy is kindness

To the editor: The force of nature that was Dolly Parton will always be remembered for her enormous talent ( “Dolly Parton, country music legend who became a national treasure, dies at 80,” Aug. 25). But her greatest gift to the world was her endearing and sweet nature, her generosity of spirit and her down-to-earth ways of making people feel included and welcomed. Kindness these days seems to be a rare commodity, sorely lacking and in short supply.

Parton was there to remind us just how simple it is to connect on a human level, with her genuine smile and her authentic love for everyone. She taught by example how to treat people with respect and dignity. Pass it on — we need it now more than ever. That is her most enduring legacy and it must not be squandered. We can only celebrate that she graced this world with love.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: In 1989, I walked down the aisle to my seat on a flight from Los Angeles to New York City. Arriving at my row, much to my surprise, I spotted Dolly Parton sitting in the window seat next to my aisle seat. She gave me a massive smile and sweet greeting. We spoke at length on the flight.

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At the time, I was between boyfriends. When I told her this, she said, “Oh, sweetie, we gotta get you a man!” What a kind-hearted, delightful woman. The world is less with her passing.

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles