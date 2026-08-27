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Letters to the Editor: The housing market in the early 2000s truly was the Wild West

A foreclosure sale sign in front of a home
A foreclosure sale sign is planted in front of a home in the Bay Area in 2007.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

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To the editor: Terry Castleman’s article is spot-on (“Is this the worst time to buy a house in California? Why timing really is everything,” Aug. 26). The early 2000s were truly a Wild West market.

My wife and I bought a condo (two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet) a mile from the beach in Dana Point in 2003 using a home equity line of credit at 2.49%, no money down, from Washington Mutual for $475,000. Since we already banked with Washington Mutual, I don’t think it even ran a credit check on us.

Washington Mutual was acquired by JPMorgan Chase during the Great Recession. The rental we bought in 2003 sold for $805,000 in 2022 just before interest rates spiked after being historically low for 15 years. Looking back, the timing was incredibly good.

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Scott Marshutz, Vista, Calif.

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