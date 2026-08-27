Letters to the Editor: Veterans don’t get enough support in transitioning back to civilian life

To the editor: Following the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. elected to attack Afghanistan. I remember at that time, a local radio station interviewed an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson in front of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. I’ll never forget what that spokesperson told the local reporter: Now that this war has started, in the future, L.A. County jails will include large numbers of veterans returning from the war, just as it always has been ( “Support service members, long before they become veterans at risk of incarceration,” Aug. 25).

As a Marine veteran, I can attest to how there is a lack of support in transitioning from military to civilian life. The violence that you are instructed to perform on orders and the violence that you witness, or become directly involved in, does not leave you when you take the uniform off. Many thanks to guest contributor David “Mac” MacEwen for his work supporting veterans.

Salvador Jimenez, Los Angeles