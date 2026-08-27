Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Veterans don’t get enough support in transitioning back to civilian life

Sheriff's deputies monitor a cleanup crew dismantling a homeless encampment
Dismantling the Veterans Row homeless encampment in 2021, just outside the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Following the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. elected to attack Afghanistan. I remember at that time, a local radio station interviewed an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson in front of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. I’ll never forget what that spokesperson told the local reporter: Now that this war has started, in the future, L.A. County jails will include large numbers of veterans returning from the war, just as it always has been (“Support service members, long before they become veterans at risk of incarceration,” Aug. 25).

As a Marine veteran, I can attest to how there is a lack of support in transitioning from military to civilian life. The violence that you are instructed to perform on orders and the violence that you witness, or become directly involved in, does not leave you when you take the uniform off. Many thanks to guest contributor David “Mac” MacEwen for his work supporting veterans.

Salvador Jimenez, Los Angeles

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement