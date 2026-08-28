Letters to the Editor: The 21st century might need a New Deal of its own to combat oligarchy

To the editor: Contributing writer James Galbraith’s piece about the U.S. dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency lays out the dilemmas of current U.S. monetary policy well ( “We’re stuck with the dollar as the global currency, along with all the downsides,” Aug. 25). The status-quo options will not fix the problem. America’s industrial decline will not solve itself.

I would add that the current wave of monetizing everything is rapidly making the problem worse. Private equity buys up housing, healthcare and more, while “masters of the algorithm” employ gig workers to use their own cars and work in warehouses with few rights. Sports gambling and prediction markets utilize our own phones to get us hooked. AI promises to supersize all of this while building nothing of use. Meanwhile, the oligarchs use their billions to subvert our politics.

Governments at all levels must act immediately to rein in the oligarchs and stop the race to the bottom. A New Deal for the 21st century, perhaps.

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Brad Jones, Santa Monica