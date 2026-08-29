Letters to the Editor: Lake Ontario renaming is just another bit of Trump foolishness to ignore

President Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.

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To the editor: Trying to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America is just another bit of President Trump foolishness we will undo largely by ignoring ( “Trump signs order renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ in the United States,” Aug. 27). We’ll have a new Congress soon, hopefully including the Senate, and then in January 2029, we’ll move beyond his destructive silliness.

Our republic will survive and thrive as a home of liberty, decency and fact-based rationality.

Paul Malykont, Los Osos

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To the editor: Look at the bright side. The executive order could have decreed that Lake Ontario would become Lake Trump.

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Oops, I forgot. A mere lake is too small a body of water to accommodate Trump’s ego.

Betty Rome, Culver City

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To the editor: Remember when we were all in school and used the acronym H.O.M.E.S. to remember the names of our Great Lakes? Now that Trump has unilaterally decided to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, I would suggest we now teach students the acronym S.H.A.M.E. to remember the lakes’ names. It resonates on so many levels!

Jack Nelson, Los Angeles