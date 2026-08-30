Letters to the Editor: If we’re in the ‘AI era,’ college students must grapple with digital ethics

The Viterbi School of Engineering at USC is offering a four-year program to prepare students for such fields as drug discovery, robotics and agriculture.

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To the editor: As the creator and instructor of the AI ethics class at USC mentioned in this article, I welcomed Jaweed Kaleem’s reporting on the rise of digital ethics and humanities courses embedded in AI majors and minors and other programs ( “USC and UCLA bet big on AI to meet soaring student, job market demands,” Aug. 27).

Since I began teaching classes in the ethics of technology in 2017, topics that were at the time interesting if mainly academic have become increasingly realistic. Those topics include fully autonomous lethal weapons, personal relationships with chatbots and ubiquitous surveillance. In the AI era — if that’s what we’re in — universities must expose students to values other than efficiency and technical performance.

Students urgently need courses that invite them to investigate whether the benefits and harms of these powerful technologies are fairly distributed across society and to imagine futures where technology broadly promotes flourishing human lives. I’ve found that my students appreciate the importance of these topics as they prepare to begin their professional lives.

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Elisa Warford, Woodland Hills

This writer is a professor of technical communication practice in the Engineering in Society Program at USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering.