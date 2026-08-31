Letters to the Editor: If data centers were harmless, developers wouldn’t be so secretive

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To the editor: It is with a good bit of arrogance that columnist Jonah Goldberg tells us how we should react to AI coming to our neighborhoods ( “The freak-out over AI data centers is creating a moral panic,” Aug. 25). If it was all no big deal, the developers wouldn’t be doing it in secret , behind fences and skirting the rules whenever possible.

But, I will know that I have overreacted when dozens of gas turbine generators show up on the fairways at Mar-a-Lago instead of some other place where the people don’t have the money or influence to stop it.

As for his conclusion that if we don’t stop being snowflakes China will be first, I wish I knew what he means. First in profits? Cultural impact? He leaves that to our imagination instead of letting us know why that would be such a poor result.

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As a snowflake, I would like a warning before the climate warming comes. We’re subject to melting, after all. The hazard is real enough.

Steven Rice, Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: AI is voracious in its need for massive data centers ( “AI giants stay quiet on climate as California prepares to force disclosure,” Aug. 12). These centers already affect our environment in harmful ways we’re only now beginning to grasp. Billions of dollars of investor money are pouring into this nascent industry in a near-hysterical race for untold profits, so more centers are underway. Each consumes millions of gallons of water to cool itself. Requiring vast amounts of electricity to operate, the generation of that energy will load a massive amount of gases into our struggling atmosphere.

Our planet is already drought-ridden and almost half of America is experiencing drought conditions. Consumers can now barely afford escalating utility bills as competition for electricity explodes. Data centers generate air and sound pollution, and consume precious open spaces — but provide few jobs to maintain them.

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How can we allow this to continue and drive our planet — and all of us alive on it — into environmental and existential catastrophe?

Walter Dominguez, Los Angeles