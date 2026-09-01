Letters to the Editor: Trump has given us no reason to trust that he’ll protect Yosemite

To the editor: “The Trump administration is considering trading a parcel of Yosemite National Park to a private commercial developer.”

Let me confess my bias. Just seeing the name Trump in that first sentence of the article, I immediately formed a negative opinion ( “Trump administration considering trading Yosemite land to private developer,” Aug. 28). But if you replaced the name Trump with the name Obama every time it appeared in the article, I would have not been as worried (indeed, the Obama administration denied the proposal, as the George W. Bush administration had done previously).

There is a basis for my bias. Barack Obama visited several national parks with his family when he was president, including Yosemite. To my knowledge, President Trump has visited none . The denials saying this has nothing to do with politics or the Trump donor behind the commercial development proposal, and that it is following all the laws and rules, do nothing to earn my trust.

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Just a week ago, the article reports, Trump said, “My Administration is committed to protecting every acre of our lands.” The Washington Post recently reported that his administration has already cut down dozens of trees in a beloved Washington, D.C., public golf course being renovated, before official approval was given and court hearings completed. And then there is the recent bulldozing at Big Bend National Park.

In 1956, President Eisenhower signed a law making “In God We Trust” the official motto to appear on our coins and currency. In 2026, many of us are saying, with plenty of reason and mountains of evidence, “In Trump we do not trust.”

John Saville, Corona

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To the editor: The land comprising Yosemite should not be traded away under any circumstances. If it is necessary to do so, it should be auctioned to the highest bidder, not traded away to a development company run by a Trump supporter who proposes to use it as a shortcut for its wealthy residents to access the park.

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This deal looks even more smarmy when we find that Trump Cabinet member Howard Lutnick has had close business ties to the developer, Kingsbarn Realty Capital. This deal reeks of grift.

Dan O’Connell, Santa Clarita

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To the editor: How dare naysayers suggest even a whiff of corruption in Trump potentially selling a slice of Yosemite to a private developer! Do they actually think that of a president who posts on a social media platform that he himself owns and sells early access to those posts to Wall Street traders? Do they think a president who mints a fortune in crypto while in office, accepts a jumbo jet from a foreign government, looks the other way as his sons take stakes in drone manufacturers with huge government contracts, and hawks cheesy swag in his own name would besmirch a national treasure that was established as protected in perpetuity 162 years ago? (Just forget the no-bid contract given to a pal to repair the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall.)

Next thing you know, they’ll point out the irony in the name of the development company: Kingsbarn.

Jordan Sollitto, San Marino

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To the editor: It is laughable that the attorney for the developer states that building a private road to connect to an access road within Yosemite is an “environmentally friendly” solution because it would significantly reduce the amount of driving the development’s residents would have to do to access the park.

Building a road through mostly roadless forestland is a terrible idea and all to convenience a wealthy few for a potential development that does not yet exist (and hopefully never will). One errant spark from earth-moving and other equipment can cause a conflagration, plus potentially risk destroying one of the sequoia groves located within Yosemite near the western entrance. Given how high the risk of wildfire in that area is, the fact that the developer has either not thought of such a scenario or does not care is astonishing.

Amy Wolfberg, Los Angeles