Letters to the Editor: If Essayli really wants to make our elections fair, he should investigate Trump

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, left, and First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, have exchanged online jabs over election integrity.

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To the editor: First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli just can’t stop flapping about California’s purported lack of election integrity ( “Two of California’s top law enforcement leaders trade barbs over state election integrity,” Aug. 28). Just a few days after the June 2026 California primary election, Essayli was firmly on President Trump’s bandwagon as Trump claimed, without evidence, that California’s elections are rife with fraud. In many media interviews, Essayli promised investigations in the coming months and said there would be arrests . In July, the Department of Homeland Security, without presenting any proof, declared that more than 190,000 noncitizens are on California’s voter rolls.

Out of 190,000 purported illegal voter registrants and the promised investigations, Essayli is touting one arrest. Wow, now there’s a result! Meanwhile, DHS has egg on its face after it identified only 185 illegal registrants out of its estimated 16,000 in Nevada.

Trump’s 2018 Presidential Advisory Commission in Election Integrity was disbanded after less than one year, having found no evidence of widespread election fraud. The very Republican-oriented Heritage Foundation has researched and disputed allegations of rampant voter fraud. It has found noncitizen voting is equivalent to less than 0.000008% of total votes, a statistical nullity. A 2026 Reuters analysis found that, in the last 30 years, only 73 persons were convicted in federal court for “voting by aliens.”

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Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is correct. If Essayli wants to investigate voter fraud, he should first look up top, to Trump and his endless attempts to influence elections. Speaking to Essayli as a taxpayer who pays his salary, it’s time to “put up or shut up.”

Carla St. Romain, Pasadena

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To the editor: Essayli should shift his focus: Noncitizens voting happens less often than Immigration and Customs Enforcement detaining American citizens .

Rodney Hoffman, Montecito Heights

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To the editor: Congratulations to Trump sycophant Bill Essayli, who, after many months of searching, managed to find one person who illegally registered to vote. Great job! Keep at it. Maybe you’ll find another somewhere. And how much is this witch hunt costing the taxpayer?

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When sanity returns to Washington, Essayli should be one of the first to get fired.

Michael Schaller, Temple City