Letters to the Editor: I’ve defended Newsom, but he’s lost my vote by trying to sell out our coast

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To the editor: Thank you for the article on Sunday exposing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to modify the Coastal Act to benefit his campaign/inaugural fund donors ( “Gov. Newsom backs off from shameful gambit, and it’s a victory for California coast,” Aug. 29). I was shocked! And very disappointed.

Despite some of Gov. Newsom’s foibles, I have always supported and defended him, and thought he always tried to do the “right thing.” But this was a bridge too far. Now it appears Newsom is taking a page out of President Trump’s playbook and is just another greedy politician gaining favor from big-money donors to advance his political career.

My words to Gov. Newsom: “You blew it!” If he tries to run for higher office, he’s lost my confidence and my vote. I’m sure many other former supporters feel the same.

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Susan L. Sundberg, Palm Desert

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To the editor: “The coast is never saved, it’s always being saved.” Truer words have never been spoken, but when it needs to be saved from the California governor, that is a sad day.

The coast is probably California’s most precious resource, and to California’s credit, it has remained open to all — it is the great equalizer of joy to all economic classes. So when the governor attempts to sell the coast as a payment for campaign donations, that is a heinous act that is hard to comprehend.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods