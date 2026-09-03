Letters to the Editor: Jackie’s remains should go to those who’ve revered bald eagles for centuries

To the editor: What a pathetic and immature argument that Jackie would want to “go back home” to Big Bear Valley instead of being turned over to Indigenous people who have revered bald eagles for centuries ( “Remains of famed eagle Jackie will go to tribes. Some fans are fighting it,” Aug. 20).

Watching wild animals up close in their habitat is such a gift. It doesn’t matter what we call them as long as we simply watch and respect what they do. I’ll never forget being bowled over watching Jackie laying an egg. For nearly 10 years, I’ve watched and been amazed at how endearing all of the Big Bear bald eagles have been to me. I wept deeply at Jackie’s passing.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

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To the editor: It had been my fondest hope that Jackie’s remains (a cold and awful word) could be taken to Big Bear near the nest where Shadow might find them — so he would know. After that, either sending her to the National Eagle Repository or keeping her in Big Bear would be fine. I would just like Shadow to know what happened to his longtime, and dare I say beloved, mate.

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Susan Hanger, Topanga

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To the editor: When the decision is finally made about what to do with Jackie’s remains, there is a place that should become a lasting memorial for her. Jackie (and Shadow) have been seen by millions of people around the world via that live-feed camera at the nest — perhaps even more people than have viewed the greatest movie stars. A very fitting memorial for Jackie would be giving her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Steven Leffert, Lake Balboa

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To the editor: I, like many millions of people, have enjoyed watching Jackie and Shadow live in Big Bear and raise their chicks. Jackie, like every living thing, deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, even in death. Wanting to turn her remains over to a taxidermist so she can be “stuffed” and displayed to satisfy the whims of people is neither respectful nor dignified.

On the other hand, Indigenous American tribal groups would treat her not just with respect, but also with reverence, which she justly deserves.

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Cora Peck, Aliso Viejo