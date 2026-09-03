Letters to the Editor: Mark Ruffalo antisemitism allegations are a throwback to the McCarthy era

Mark Ruffalo, seen in 2023, has been a leading figure in a high-profile Hollywood campaign to block the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros.

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To the editor: I would like to express my gratitude for the number of actors coming to the defense of Mark Ruffalo in the wake of the antisemitism allegations being made against him ( “Jewish artists defend Mark Ruffalo amid Paramount’s allegations of antisemitism,” Sept. 1).

Having taught both communications and law courses for more than 30 years, I can attest that these allegations would be laughable if they were not so duplicitous.

Basically, the strategy is simple, and was used repeatedly against outspoken actors like Humphrey Bogart during the McCarthy era. When your viewpoint is indefensible from an ethical standpoint, you divert attention from it by placing your opponents on the defensive. This forces them to spend more time and energy repelling these attacks than focusing on their principal message.

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So, let’s not forget this message. The MAGA monopolization of the corporate-controlled media is a danger to the Constitution, to fairness and impartiality, and to democracy itself. Don’t let this message be diluted by those seeking to profit from it.

David R. Hoffman, South Bend, Ind.

This writer is a retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney.