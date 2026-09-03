Letters to the Editor: Our exploding national debt won’t be remedied by political solutions

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To the editor: Columnist Michael Hiltzik’s detailed explanation of our current federal deficits is concise and accurate ( “The U.S. national debt has reached $40 trillion. Should you care?,” Sept. 1). The big risk for the future is that the accumulated federal deficit might not have a political solution.

In a democracy, politicians generally are more interested in getting reelected than finding solutions to problems. Any politician who dares to propose that this deficit problem would require both higher tax rates and a cut in some benefits would risk his or her reelection.

It is clear that voters would not reelect any politician who takes away any benefits. Therefore, one should not expect political solutions to our deficit problem.

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Roy Fassel, Los Angeles