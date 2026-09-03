Letters to the Editor: The shrinking number of school buses is an environmental step backward
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To the editor: Toward the end of the article, there’s a sentence that mentions the disappearance of school busing and the shift to parents being responsible for transportation (“From rural routes to desegregation runs, yellow school bus history runs deep in America,” Sept. 1). That’s certainly happening. I notice it every time I pass by a school in the morning or afternoon and see dozens of cars idling in line to drop off or pick up the kids.
While I realize that cash-strapped school districts won’t be investing in school buses — especially electric buses — anytime soon, it’s a shame to see what a giant environmental step backward we’ve taken with the gradual disappearance of school busing.
Marty Stein, San Clemente