Letters to the Editor: The shrinking number of school buses is an environmental step backward

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To the editor: Toward the end of the article, there’s a sentence that mentions the disappearance of school busing and the shift to parents being responsible for transportation ( “From rural routes to desegregation runs, yellow school bus history runs deep in America,” Sept. 1). That’s certainly happening. I notice it every time I pass by a school in the morning or afternoon and see dozens of cars idling in line to drop off or pick up the kids.

While I realize that cash-strapped school districts won’t be investing in school buses — especially electric buses — anytime soon, it’s a shame to see what a giant environmental step backward we’ve taken with the gradual disappearance of school busing.

Marty Stein, San Clemente